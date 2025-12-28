Man with BB gun sends Milford movie theater into lockdown, faces possible charges

MILFORD, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspicious person sent a Milford movie theater into a lockdown Saturday evening.

According to a social media post by the City of Milford, the Milford Police Department responded to reports of a man with a gun heading toward the Cinemark Movie Theater at 5:25 p.m.

Police responded to the scene and made contact with the man, who fully cooperated with officers.

Police determined that the object the man had was an airsoft-style BB gun.

The Cinemark theater was placed on a temporary lockdown while officers worked to confirm that there was no ongoing threat to the public. The lockdown was lifted shortly afterward.

Police affirm that at no time was there an active threat, and public safety was maintained throughout the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Milford Police are working with the Prosecutor's Office to determine possible charges.