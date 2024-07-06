PD: 4 killed, 3 hospitalized in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, Ky. — Four people are dead and three people are hospitalized after a shooting in Florence, Florence police said.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. officers responded to reports of an active shooter inside the residence at the 2600 block of Ridgecrest Drive.

Upon arrival, officers said they found the suspect had fled the scene.

Officers said they found people with gunshots. Four of the victims were killed at the scene and three others were transported to UC Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Our team on the spoke with a neighbor who says they were at the party at a residence with his family. He said around 2:15 a.m., after he left the party, he heard what he first thought were fireworks.

Police said they quickly located the suspect near Farmview Drive and US 42 and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect fled, beginning a chase which ended on Dale Heimbrock Way near Hicks Pike, police said.

The suspect vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop in a ditch, officers said.

Investigators said they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was transported to St. Elizabeth where he was pronounced deceased, officers said.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect, or the names of the victims.

The Florence Police Department’s said in a statement there is no ongoing threat to the public, as their initial investigation shows the deceased suspect acted alone.

The Florence Police Department is asking anyone who has any information relevant to this event to contact them at (859)371-1234.