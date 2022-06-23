At least 1 injured in Florence motorcycle crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — At least one person is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Florence.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m., a rescue helicopter was dispatched to the 7100 block of Industrial Road in Florence.

Police have not released the condition of anyone involved.

It appears that only one other vehicle was involved.

Both lanes of Industrial Road are now open after the eastbound lanes were previously shut down due to the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

