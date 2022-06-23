Watch
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyFlorence

Actions

At least 1 injured in Florence motorcycle crash

One person airlifted from crash site
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Industrial Road motorcycle crash
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 07:48:49-04

FLORENCE, Ky.  — At least one person is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Florence.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m., a rescue helicopter was dispatched to the 7100 block of Industrial Road in Florence.

Police have not released the condition of anyone involved.

It appears that only one other vehicle was involved.

Both lanes of Industrial Road are now open after the eastbound lanes were previously shut down due to the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Butler County
70-year-old man riding a bike struck, killed by car in Franklin Township
1 dead in Union Township motorcycle crash

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Local group demands action ahead of Kroger's annual meeting Forest Hills school board bans anti-racism, critical race theory NKY man charged with rape, accused of relationship with 15-year-old

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.