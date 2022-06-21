Watch
70-year-old man riding a bike struck, killed by car in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN, Ohio —  A man was killed when he rode his bike in front of an oncoming SUV, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol

The crash happened at 6:37 p.m. Monday on Franklin Madison Road near Chamberlain Road.

Investigators said 70-year-old David Landsaw was riding his bicycle southbound on Franklin Madison Road. When a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer attempted to pass Landsaw, Landsaw turned left in front of the Blazer and was struck and thrown off his bike, OSHP said.

“Not knowing that he was being passed, the gentleman on the bicycle made a lefthand turn into traffic to go into a driveway and ended up being struck by one of the vehicles passing,” Sgt. Robert Burd of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post told The Journal-News.

When troopers arrived at the scene, fire and EMS was performing CPR on Landsaw, but he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man is not at fault, the sergeant said.

The crash remains under investigation.

