Watch
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyRoss Township

Actions

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Ross Township

Ross Township motorcycle crash
Emily Gibney/WCPO
Ross Township motorcycle crash
Posted at 10:44 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 23:19:13-04

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Ross Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Ross Hanover Road and Walnut Street. Officials said a woman on a motorcycle went into another lane while turning, hitting a car. The woman's husband was riding behind her on another motorcycle.

Air Care pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

The woman's identity has not been released.

READ MORE
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Kenton County
1 dead in Union Township motorcycle crash
Man's stolen license plate racks up over $1,000 in violations

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.