Motorcyclist dead after crash in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Ross Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Ross Hanover Road and Walnut Street. Officials said a woman on a motorcycle went into another lane while turning, hitting a car. The woman's husband was riding behind her on another motorcycle.

Air Care pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

The woman's identity has not been released.

