Boone County church opens doors to 'support and be with our community' amid youth mental health crisis

In just four months, at least four teens have died by suicide in Boone County.

"You don’t have to fight these battles alone, that’s the biggest thing," said Kacie Bryant, community pastor for Crossroads Church Florence. "You don’t have to fight anything alone."

Bryant is also a mother of three young kids and said news of the recent tragedies has affected her and the entire community.

"It’s devastating, and of course, I want to do anything I can do to support and be with our community, and help our community," said Bryant.

WATCH: How Bryant and her team are supporting their community through tragedy

Boone County church opens doors to create safe space for community amid youth mental health crisis

That’s why she and her team opened their doors at Crossroads Church Florence Friday to teens and any other residents who needed it — to let them know they’re not alone.

"There’s increased connection with phones, social media, more than ever before — more than any generation, and yet we have the loneliest generation of students ... that we’ve had ever," said Crossroads Florence Student Pastor Rob Bohnenkamp.

As student pastor, Bohnenkamp works with Boone County teens every day. We asked how his students are handling the mental health crisis right in their backyards.

"It’s a lot of questions ... especially about how can we see the signs," Bohnenkamp said.

He said unfortunately you can’t always see the signs of someone who is suicidal, that’s why Bohnenkamp likes to take a more preventative approach.

"Our job can’t be to look for signs and respond," Bohnenkamp said. "Our job needs to be to respond upfront and to provide opportunity for all students to have a safe space, to have a community, and to just know that they’re loved and valued before we see the signs. Because if we see the signs it’s probably too late.”

Bryant and Bohnenkamp both hope that nights like Friday allow kids to be themselves and know they are loved and valued.

They also encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out for help.

If you're in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 — or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.