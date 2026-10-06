CINCINNATI — Thousands of runners are expected to take over downtown Cincinnati Tuesday night for a new way to experience BLINK.

Pig Works and BLINK, illuminated by ArtsWave, are teaming up for the inaugural Run the Night, a 2.6-mile nighttime run that gives participants early access to select BLINK installations before the festival officially opens.

WATCH: BLINK Run the Night brings thousands to downtown Cincinnati

BLINK Run the Night brings thousands to downtown Cincinnati

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at Elm Street Plaza, with about 4,000 people expected to participate.

The run comes as Cincinnati continues to build on its reputation for public art. Just blocks away, ArtWorks is preparing to unveil its largest mural yet on the side of the Samuel Adams Brewery in Over-the-Rhine.

“Cheers to Cincy, Brewing the American Dream,” created by artist Tom Post, spans more than 10,000 square feet and celebrates Cincinnati’s brewing history and future of craft brewing.

Tonight, the focus shifts from one large mural to an entire city filled with art, light and music.

The Run the Night route will take participants through downtown Cincinnati, where they’ll be able to experience select BLINK installations before the crowds arrive.

Doug Olberding, CEO of Pig Works, said bringing organizations together for events like this helps showcase what Cincinnati has to offer.

“Now, some people are going to run," said Doug Olberding. "They might try to race it, right? But we're really encouraging people to experience it. So, you don't have to just run past these installations. You know, they're there for you to interact with."

The event is designed to be more than a traditional road race. Participants will also have the opportunity to contribute to an interactive art display at Elm Street Plaza.

Each runner will receive a commemorative finisher medal and bragging rights for being among the first people to experience BLINK 2026.

Doug said the partnership with BLINK is another way to bring people into the heart of the city and create experiences that highlight Cincinnati.

"The partnership with the chamber, Blink and ArtsWave, it's, you know, I think the organizations here in Cincinnati is a community and there's a spirit of cooperation," said Olberding. "I think everybody here wants to lift this city up."

BLINK officially opens to the public later this week, but Tuesday night’s runners will get an early look at some of the installations.

Organizers say space for Run the Night is limited.

For more information or to register, visit the BLINK Run the Night website.