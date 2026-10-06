CINCINNATI — A bill named after a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty is working its way through the Ohio Statehouse — but not without opposition.

The Larry Henderson Act was introduced in June 2025, weeks after Deputy Larry Henderson was struck and killed while directing traffic at the University of Cincinnati commencement ceremony. His death sparked calls for tougher penalties against those who kill first responders.

Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Rodney Hinton Jr. Hinton is accused of intentionally driving into and killing Henderson on May 2, 2025

WATCH:

As Rodney Hinton's murder trial begins, legislation sparked by his alleged crime sits in Ohio Senate

Under House Bill 372, adults convicted of aggravated murder involving a peace officer, prosecutor, corrections officer, first responder, or military member would face only two sentencing options: the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Supporters say the bill is intended to protect first responders and ensure harsher punishment for those who kill them. Ohio state Rep. Cindy Abrams, a Republican, is one of the bill's initial sponsors.

"Ohio's law enforcement, first responders, military members- they risk their lives daily for our safety. It is our turn to prove to them that we have their backs not just by words but with action—ensuring that cop killers stay where they belong—in prison," Abrams said.

The bill faces opposition. Mackenzie Doyle was among those who spoke against the legislation.

"I come at this from my faith perspective as a Catholic. I believe that every life has dignity and that people should be treated with mercy and given the chance for reconciliation." Doyle said.

The Ohio Public Defender's Office also testified against the bill. The office declined our request for an interview but argued before the Ohio Legislature that the bill creates a two-tier system of justice by placing greater value on some victims based on their occupation. The office also says the bill removes judicial discretion and could increase the number and cost of death-penalty cases.

"Being in Cincinnati, I knew that this bill seemed to be a very emotional response to very complicated incidents, and I kind of wanted the legislature to think it through before rushing it into law," Doyle said.

One of the bill's initial sponsors, Rep. Abrams, gave me an update on the bill's status. Abrams says she expects activity to move forward in the Senate's committees in November. In a statement, Abrams addressed her commitment to the legislation.

"HB372, the Deputy Larry Henderson Act, will eliminate the possibly of parole when convicted of aggravated murder of a first responder. Getting this bill to the Governor for his signature is a top priority for me," Abrams said. "It’s a commonsense measure that shows our law enforcement that we care about them and have their backs."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.