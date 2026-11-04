Amy Acton elected as Ohio's first woman and first Jewish governor. Here's what Cincinnati leaders are saying

CINCINNATI — Democrat Dr. Amy Acton has been elected governor of Ohio, becoming the first woman elected to the office and marking the first time since 2006 that Ohio has chosen a Democratic governor.

"I will be a governor for all Ohioans; I am in this fight for all of us," Acton said after winning on Tuesday. "This win is for all of us. It is for all the scrappy kids, all the scrappy kids who have been underestimated and overlooked or counted out."

The governor-elect from Youngstown became a household name as state health director in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, receiving national acclaim for the public health approach and working closely with local leaders like then-Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

WATCH: Hear from those who worked with Acton and Pepper before their historic win on Tuesday

Amy Acton elected as Ohio's first woman and first Jewish governor

"We would talk every day from February until the summer," Cranley said. "I've seen her and know that she has dealt with crises. I think it's exciting that she's going to be the next governor."

The campaign centered on affordability, with promises of targeted tax relief and investments in health care, education and child care.

"People in this state are struggling. They're working harder than they ever have. There is no more breathing room," Acton said. "From the grocery and gas bills to the utilities to childcare to healthcare costs, Ohioans are doing everything right, but they just can't get ahead."

Acton's decisive victory over Republican Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday night also made history as the first time Ohio has elected a Jewish governor.

"I would say that this is a proud day for Ohio's Jewish community," Danielle Minson, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, said. "We work with every leader Ohioans elect, and we feel a lot of pride."

Acton's road to the governor's mansion ran through Cincinnati, home to her running mate, attorney and former state Democratic Party chairman David Pepper.

WATCH: Amy Acton speaks after defeating Vivek Ramaswamy

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"To my running mate, David Pepper," Acton said. "I have to thank him so much for his relentless, and I do mean relentless, passion."

Pepper served two terms on the Cincinnati City Council, where he chaired the Law and Public Safety committee from 2001 to 2005, and one term on the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners from 2007 to 2011.

"David was a critical part of our city's renaissance," Cranley said. "He was here when things were tough, coming out of the Timothy Thomas riots of 2001, and we picked up the city in ashes and really put it back on the course it's on now."

During that time, Pepper helped other city officials draft Cincinnati's Collaborative Agreement and establish 3CDC.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece worked with Pepper for several years.

"We had a great partnership," Reece said. "I had gotten elected young, and David Pepper came out by next term, said, 'Hey, I want to run.'"

Reece and Pepper worked together on council for two terms.

"I call it baptism by fire, and we had to jump in and make some very hard decisions. But a lot of those decisions, Cincinnati's benefiting today," Reece said.

Acton and Pepper will be sworn into office on Jan. 11 as the first Democratic administration in Ohio in 20 years.

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