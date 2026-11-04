NORTHERN KENTUCKY — Republicans largely held the line in Northern Kentucky on election night, even as Democrats flipped seats across the nation.

Andy Barr won Mitch McConnell's Senate seat, and Republican Ed Gallrein defeated Democrat Melissa Strange for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.

"I'm going to Washington, D.C. for good governance, not for politics, and I want the people of my district to know that, of our district," Representative-elect Gallrein told WCPO after his victory Tuesday night. "I'm going for the red, white, and blue, and I mean that."

WATCH: Election night brings GOP holds and a Democrat surprise in Northern Kentucky

Gallrein and Barr hold the line for Republicans, Currin surprises on election night in Northern Kentucky

Gallrein was part of the most expensive primary election in U.S. House of Representatives history back in March and rode an endorsement from President Trump to victory then and on election night.

"But really the endorsement that meant the most was the people that selected me first in the primary and then now in this general election, that's the endorsement that matters," Gallrein said. "It's as simple as that. Nobody in Washington, D.C. voted for Ed Gallrein."

The one race that did surprise was Democratic challenger Aaron Currin unseating Republican Stephanie Dietz in Kentucky's 65th District, which includes Covington, Taylor Mill and surrounding areas of Kenton County.

WATCH: Ed Gallrein delivers victory speech after projected U.S. House win in Kentucky

Ed Gallrein delivers victory speech after projected U.S. House win in Kentucky

"It's a bit of a surprise. I mean, we did the work, we did a lot of hard work," Currin told WCPO 9 News after his victory. "We knocked on a bunch of doors. So ... when it hits you, it's, you know, it's surreal, but you know, we've been working hard on it."

Now, Currin will look to represent Northern Kentucky in the state legislature with one goal in mind.

"Just basically being a local voice down in Frankfort instead of being a local mouthpiece for the DC and Frankfort," Currin said.

Meanwhile, Gallrein is headed to represent the region in Washington, D.C., with a mindset of his own.

"The first thing I have to do is build relationships across the aisle, you know, with my delegation, with the caucus, and with others out there that are interested in good governance for the people of our nation. So you can count on that," Gallrein said.