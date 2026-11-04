MADEIRA, Ohio — Madeira's charter debate came down to a narrow margin in Tuesday's election, with the proposed amendment failing by just 86 votes.

We covered the changes proposed in Issue 16 last week. The proposal would have updated the existing document, which dates back to 1959 and sets the rules for local government.

While some of the proposed changes under Issue 16 focused on grammatical corrections and pronoun adjustments, others became more controversial.

WATCH: We spoke to both sides of Madeira's charter debate about their reaction to the narrow vote and what's next for the city's charter

Madeira voters reject proposed charter changes by just 86 votes

Mark Lloyd, who was a leading voice in the opposition to the charter amendment, said he's happy with how the vote turned out.

“It was just shock and celebration and just being really thrilled," Lloyd said.

Lloyd said one of the biggest points of contention in the proposal was how it impacted the future of the Hosbrook House and the Muchmore House.

The current charter states the two homes must be preserved, protected and left standing on the same ground. However, the proposed changes would have removed those specific charter protections, leaving any potential future changes to the property up to the city council.

“I think it sends the message to the council that we need more public engagement, more transparency, more active engagement," Lloyd said.

Lloyd also opposed suggested changes to the city's spending-approval rules.

Issue 16 would have removed the charter's existing $10,000 spending-approval threshold. That means, right now, any purchase above $10,000 must be voted on publicly by city council.

"We just want to make sure our money is used wisely," Lloyd said.

He said, ultimately, there was too much packed into one vote.

City Councilman Logan Junger, who voted in favor of the charter amendment, said that was a point of emphasis many voters shared with him.

He said he learned that more communication is needed in the future. Junger said it's too early to determine what's next for the charter, but said that city council will likely discuss it in the coming months.

“I think what you can expect is a more communicative and proactive council and a council that engages with people on various opinions and views," Junger said.

Junger said 73% of registered voters in Madeira cast a ballot Tuesday.

“I think the conversations that this ignited and the engagement that it created, it is something that I hope moves forward in the future," Junger said.

Both Junger and Lloyd said they believe the large turnout highlights the importance of keeping residents involved in future charter discussions.

"We all want Madeira to succeed," Lloyd said. "Whether you're yes or no, we want it to succeed. We want it to move in the right direction and have more transparency and more communication."