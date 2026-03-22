Police: 15-year-old killed in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old boy was killed early Sunday morning in Avondale, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

At approximately 12:02 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue near Reading Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. The Cincinnati Fire Department pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Nazir Owens.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 513-352-3542.