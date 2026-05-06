'Don't be afraid to ask for help' | Shelter expanding services for families working toward a fresh start

CINCINNATI — Quen Taviana is a mother of three, and she's working to get back on her feet.

“Watching my kids grow, just seeing how smart they are and knowing that I play a part in that,” said Taviana, who is currently living at Bethany House Services with her children.

The organization is the largest provider of homelessness services for families in the Cincinnati area, helping them find immediate shelter while also working towards long-term stability.

Taviana told me she lost her home a couple of years ago after losing her job, setting off what she described as a “domino effect.”

Watch Taviana describe her experience, and how the shelter has helped:

Shelter expanding services for families working toward a fresh start

As a single mom, she struggled to quickly recover financially while still caring for her kids.

After spending about a year with family, Taviana turned to Bethany House Services, where she and her three children have been living since February.

“We help families get in, get safe, get settled — and then move on to housing they can sustain long-term,” said Megan Park, marketing and communications manager for the organization.

Bethany House serves hundreds of families each year. In addition to providing emergency shelter, the nonprofit offers job support, case management and housing services designed to help families maintain stability long after they leave.

“We don’t want people to come back into shelter,” Park said. “The best solution to homelessness is homes that people can afford over the long term.”

For Taviana, the experience has been about more than just finding a place to stay.

“I have learned how to ask for help, that is one of my biggest struggles as a parent,” she said.

She said the support from staff and other families has helped her begin to rebuild — not just financially, but emotionally.

“Learning to be patient with myself so I can get back on my feet,” she said.

Soon, Bethany House will be able to offer parents like her even more support. The organization is working to open an on-site child care center, giving families a safe place for their children while they work, attend appointments or search for housing.

“Mothers will be able to leave their children in this building and go out and do what they need to do and know that their children are well taken care of,” Park said.

As Mother’s Day approaches, the organization is also inviting the community to take part in a simple but meaningful gesture.

Through its “Shower of Flowers” initiative, people can write notes of encouragement to mothers staying at the shelter. Those messages will be displayed on paper tulips throughout the building.

It’s a reminder, Park said, that these families are not alone.

“Society has an idea of what homelessness looks like — but we see families who just need support,” she said.

For Taviana, that message of support, and the help she’s received, has made all the difference.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she said. “There are a lot of people willing to help.”

As she continues working toward stability, she said her focus remains on what matters most: her children and the future she’s building for them.