Fire: Man shocked by wire, falls off scaffolding in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — A man was critically injured Wednesday as he was shocked by an electrical wire on a roof, causing him to fall to the ground below, Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Flagler said.

Flagler said the man was shocked by a wire while on scaffolding next to a home in the 3900 block of Abington Avenue in North Avondale. The wire was charged at 7200 volts, Flagler said.

After the man was shocked, he fell from the scaffolding 30 feet to the ground below.

The man was transported to UC Medical Center with critical injuries, Flagler said.

More than 50 people were left without fire after the man was shocked, according to Duke Energy's outage map.