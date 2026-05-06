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Fire: Man shocked by wire, falls off scaffolding in North Avondale

The man has critical injuries, Assistant Chief Matthew Flagler said
Man shocked by electrical wire North Avondale 5/6/26
Blake Sheely/WCPO
Man shocked by electrical wire North Avondale 5/6/26
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CINCINNATI — A man was critically injured Wednesday as he was shocked by an electrical wire on a roof, causing him to fall to the ground below, Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Flagler said.

Flagler said the man was shocked by a wire while on scaffolding next to a home in the 3900 block of Abington Avenue in North Avondale. The wire was charged at 7200 volts, Flagler said.

After the man was shocked, he fell from the scaffolding 30 feet to the ground below.

The man was transported to UC Medical Center with critical injuries, Flagler said.

More than 50 people were left without fire after the man was shocked, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

WCPO 9 News at Noon

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