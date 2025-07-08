'It's hard for all of us' | Advocate's program creates lifeline between youth, community opportunities

CINCINNATI — Growing up in Avondale, Lamar Riley said he's witnessed gun violence like the shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead on Monday.

When Riley was that age, he said the library was his saving grace.

"Fourteen, I was here, playing Roblox on the computer," Riley said.

He's also a product of Project Lifeline, a program that has taught him new trades with his hands.

"I mean for us young Black men it was kind of tough growing up," Riley said. "I mean we were kids then but now that I'm seeing it, it's hard for all of us."

Project Lifeline's leader, Pastor Ennis Tait, works to mentor young Black men through the project, connecting community to resources.

"Just talking about it is not enough. We have to put resources in place and we have to do boots on the ground day in and day out," Tait said.

Riley said he doesn't know where he would be without Pastor Ennis Tait's mentorship through Project Lifeline.

He's been part of the cohort since he was 16 and now he's taking other young people under his wing.

"I mean, we need more people that have voices that can guide us you know," Riley said.

Tait has introduced a new concept called Healing City Cincinnati, to reduce gun violence.

That program is partnering with other community-based organizations and working with the library and rec center to keep young people away out of the path of violence.

"The 25 or 30 that we started out with four years ago, we've lost three to gun violence, we lost a number of them to the detention centers but staying in contact with them, building that relationship, we get what we have with Lamar," Tait said.

Riley's message to other young people is to stay focused and surround themselves with the right people.

"Finish school, that's all I have to say, finish school," Riley said.