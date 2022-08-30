1-year-old dies in hospital days after Hartwell crash

CINCINNATI — A 1-year-old boy died in the hospital four days after a crash in Hartwell, the Hamilton County Coroner said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday on the 7900 block of Wayne Avenue. When officers responded to the scene they found a 27-year-old woman and a child in critical condition.

The woman, 27-year-old Nancy Johnson, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The child was also rushed to the hospital. He died late Monday evening.

Investigators initially told WCPO the child was two years old but the coroner confirmed Tuesday that the child was just a year old.

Police said Johnson was driving southbound when she crossed the center line and collided with an SUV in the northbound lane.

The driver of the CRV was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said neither Johnson nor the child in the back seat was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the CRV was.

Excessive speed is considered a factor in the crash. Police said they are investigating whether impairment was also a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

