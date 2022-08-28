Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyFlorence

Actions

Florence police investigating deadly pedestrian crash

florence ky deadly ped crash .png
Posted at 7:14 AM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 07:42:36-04

FLORENCE, Ky.  — Florence police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on US-42 near the intersection of Wetherington Boulevard.

Florence police said when officers arrived, they found a driver of a pickup truck had crashed into a pedestrian in the far eastbound lane of US-42.

Investigators said for unknown reasons,a man was standing in the far eastbound lane on US-42. The driver of the Dodge Ram was unable to stop before crashing into the man, according to Florence police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released his identity.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram were treated at the scene.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the crash.

If anyone has information about the crash, they are urged to call the Florence Police Department at 1-859-647-5420.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
Residents, officials and UC show concerns over rowdy parties in CUF neighborhood Hope to Dream fundraiser gifts 75 children with a bed of their own Stolen vehicle found in a Reading pond

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.