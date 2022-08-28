Florence police investigating deadly pedestrian crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — Florence police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on US-42 near the intersection of Wetherington Boulevard.

Florence police said when officers arrived, they found a driver of a pickup truck had crashed into a pedestrian in the far eastbound lane of US-42.

Investigators said for unknown reasons,a man was standing in the far eastbound lane on US-42. The driver of the Dodge Ram was unable to stop before crashing into the man, according to Florence police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released his identity.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram were treated at the scene.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the crash.

If anyone has information about the crash, they are urged to call the Florence Police Department at 1-859-647-5420.