Woman dead, child in critical condition after crash in Hartwell neighborhood

CINCINNATI — One woman is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in the Hartwell neighborhood.

Cincinnati police responded to 7900 Anthony Wayne Avenue at around 3 p.m. for a fatal crash. Officers said a 2019 Kia Forte driven southbound by 27-year-old Nancy Johnson crossed the centerline and hit a Honda CRV in the northbound lane.

Johnson was taken to UC Medical Center and pronounced dead. A 2-year-old in the back seat of the car was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the Honda CRV was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Police said neither Johnson nor the child in the back seat was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the CRV was.

Excessive speed is considered a factor in the crash. Police said they are investigating whether impairment was also a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.