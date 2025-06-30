Sarah Jessica Parker calls hometown Cincinnati a 'very impressive, exciting city'

CINCINNATI — Perhaps best known for her relationship with another city, "And Just Like That..." star Sarah Jessica Parker's love for her hometown has never wavered.

During an appearance on the podcast "Call Her Daddy," SJP gave a shout-out to Cincinnati, calling it a "very impressive, exciting city."

While the 60-year-old moved to New York when she was 11, she spoke about growing up in the Queen City with her parents and seven siblings.

"We lived in a wealthy neighborhood — we were like the least wealthy people, the affordable house," Parker said.

Parker said that though her family wasn't rich, she watched her mother's love for clothes, jewelry or decor — helping her understand the beauty and quality of items that Carrie Bradshaw (and now she) gets to have.

"She was really smart about getting beautiful things on her hands for little or no money," Parker said. "So, in our home, she liked beauty ... so I grew up understanding that things were worthy, things were beautiful, things were well-made."

Living in what she called a very "loud" and "busy" house, Parker said she loved getting out and enjoying Cincinnati's art scene.

Specifically, she spoke about two theaters she enjoyed — Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, where she said her father worked as a stage manager, and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

"I liked any chance to get out of the house," Parker said. "I loved going to the theater ... we went to the ballet all the time. There was a lot of opportunities to be outside — literally and psychically."

Though she and her family left for New York, Parker said they "go back to Cincinnati all the time."

We'll see you at Playhouse in the Park, Sarah!