'It was just awful': After hit-and-run, residents want solution to constant traffic on Linwood Avenue

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man on Linwood Avenue Saturday morning.

The coroner said 25-year-old Ryan Malm died at the hospital from his injuries.

“I can’t stop thinking about the young man and his family and it just breaks my heart, and I don’t want that to happen to anyone else,” said Lindsey Himmler, who has lived on the street for 14 years.

Himmler was home the night Malm was hit.

“I was asleep and heard a noise, and honestly it sounded like something falling over and checked my ring camera and didn’t see anything," Himmler said. "Then we heard the sirens and we saw a man laying in the road. It was just awful."

Himmler said pedestrian safety has always been a concern in the area.

“Backing out of my driveway I’ve been hit before and any time we pull into our driveway I’m always worried about being rear-ended because it’s just so hard to see,” Himmler said.

Chris Bayer and Ellen Fresse, who walk on Linwood Avenue, said they were saddened to hear about the hit-and-run. They’ve noticed an increase in traffic over the years.

“I get concerned about walking and driving through here,” Bayer said.

Freese added she feels like Linwood Avenue has become a thruway. Freese and Bayer both said that is not what the street was designed for.

“The neighborhood was supposed to be a neighborhood where people live and walk and work, and now a lot of people just drive through,” Bayer said.

Bayer and Freese think additional stop lights, police patrol, or signs that show your speed could help limit the number of crashes.

They noted an elderly couple was hit and killed nearby at the intersection of Linwood and Cryer Avenues.

Himmler said she would like to see the parking rules change.

“There’s parking on both sides of the street which makes it really hard to see, especially if there’s big trucks or a big SUV, I mean you just can’t see around the curb at all, so I just wish that there was no parking on the street,” Himmler said

Himmler said she thinks this could help the congestion on Linwood. With the amount of traffic on the street, she is concerned about her children’s safety.

“I don’t let my kids play in the front yard very much,” Himmler said. “I just worry about my kids, you know, I want them to be safe, I want other people to be safe.”