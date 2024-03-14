Hamilton County Veterans Commission makes changes with new leadership

This Wednesday was the first monthly meeting of the Hamilton County Veterans Commission since its president and executive director stepped down. It was also the first time in five years that there were documented motions made by commissioners that were voted on and passed that didn’t deal with pay increases or staff bonuses.

One of the first agenda items focused on electing new officers.

Commissioner Jean Wilson who represents the American Legion was elected as Commission President. Commissioner Jerry Rowland who represents Veterans of Foreign Wars was elected Vice President while Commissioner Urulee Watson who represents Vietnam Veterans of America was elected Secretary. The vote leaves Commissioner Steven Staniford who represents AMVETS and the empty commission seat vacated by the departure of Robert Brewster to be filled by a representative of Disabled American Veterans.

There’s no indication of a timeline for when the DAV nominee or nominees will be put up for the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to assess and interview. However, when those candidates do go in front of the court they will face a two-judge panelduring the interview and vetting process. It’s something that was implemented after the series of Homefront reports raised questions regarding the veteran commission and office operations.

The first motion by Commissioner Staniford to increase commission meetings to weekly failed to pass. A second amended motion later in the meeting did pass changing the meeting to the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. In addition, the time of meetings will switch from 2 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Staniford said his desire to increase the frequency in meetings was to give the commission more time to get necessary work done.

With the creation of committees, the commissioners are now working through a variety of issues ranging from personnel, finance and transportation among others.

One issue brought forward in a motion came from their newly formed transportation committee and addressed many veteran’s concerns when they come downtown to visit the office — parking.

The commissioners approved reimbursement for downtown parking costs when veterans come to their office for services. The commissioners realize that the additional cost can be a burden for a veteran or their loved one coming in for financial assistance.

Commissioner Wilson said they’re working on more updates to the VSC website that will include the public posting of agendas and meeting minutes to better keep the veteran community informed.

As for a future Executive Director for the office, Commissioner Staniford told veterans in attendance that the commission has no written policy on the hiring process. As such he said the Ohio Revised Code instructs them to fall back on county policy for anything they don’t have a policy in place for at the time.

Commissioner Wilson said they’re working with Hamilton County to get a job description written up and working through their procedures to get the job posted. Commissioner Staniford ensured those in attendance that while the county will handle posting the job, the commission has sole responsibility for the interviewing and hiring process of the next Executive Director.

The next meeting for the commission is March 27 at 10 a.m. at their office at 230 E. 9th St, room 1100, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

