Veterans receive free haircuts at Easterseals Redwood from local barbershop owner and fellow veteran

There was a buzz inside the Easterseals Redwood building along Gilbert Avenue in Cincinnati on Monday.

Army Veteran Jeff Routson sat patiently as several inches of hair was buzzed off ahead of his work day.

“It’s wonderful,” Routson said.

He’s one of several veterans taking advantage of free haircuts being given by Shine Barbershop out of Madeira.

Shine is owned and operated by Shane Evanshine, an Air Force Veteran, who is giving back to veterans in the community.

“Trying to get back on your feet in the civilian world isn't an easy task. So, we just wanted to do anything we can to help out, and just make it easier,” Evanshine said. “Anything we can do to make the transition for vets easier.”

Watch Evanshine talk about his mission here:

Veterans receive free haircuts

Featured in a previous episode of Homefront, Evanshine said he understands the challenges of transitioning from the military into the civilian sector.

“All it takes is one kind gesture to propel somebody forward, and that's what they need,” he said. "It’s a positive — so that's what we're trying to do."

Nate Davis is a Marine Corps Veteran and current Operations Manager at Easterseals Redwood Military & Veterans Center. He says having the partnership with community businesses like Shine Barbershop helps the MVC directly fulfill its mission.

“The small things, the haircut, if you need a suit we'll take you to get a suit, and we'll help you prepare for that job interview and after you get that job our services continue, so we do job coaching if you want to grow within that job, we help develop you,” Davis said.

The MVC offers a broad range of benefits and services to our veteran community that also includes emergency financial assistance, VA benefit assistance and more.

You can contact the MVC by showing up at their office at 2901 Gilbert Avenue or making contact through their website.

