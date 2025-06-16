Veterans can now get free rides to medical appointments with Hamilton County VSC's new transportation service

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission (VSC) has launched a new transportation program to help local veterans get to their medical appointments. This initiative addresses a significant need among veterans in the community, many of whom struggle to find reliable transportation.

Gary Ardrey, a veteran who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, recently got a ride to a doctor’s appointment using the VSC’s new van service.

“I was trying for three months to get my doctor's appointment, and I could not get any transportation,” Ardrey said. “This is nice.”

The VSC initiative was designed to alleviate logistical challenges faced by veterans like Ardrey who cannot drive themselves.

“They offered me a chance here, and I’m here,” Ardrey said.

James Massey, a veteran service officer and transportation manager for the VSC, expressed excitement about the new program.

“The need is definitely out there,” Massey said, referring to veterans who have inquired about transportation options. “We’re going to fill that need.”

As part of the service, veterans will not only have transportation to their medical appointments but also access to assistance with VA benefits. Massey said as certified Veteran Service Officers, they can engage with veterans during their transport to ensure they’re receiving all the benefits they’ve earned from the VA — benefits they may not be aware of right now.

The VSC transportation program complements the Cincinnati VA’s current transportation program.

Edward Pineda, the mobility manager for the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, explained that their program currently operates with eight vehicles and aims to increase its fleet to better serve veterans.

“Transportation is a high commodity, especially for a lot of our veteran community here,” Pineda said.

He noted the Cincinnati VA has already facilitated about 5,500 trips for veterans and is actively seeking additional drivers to meet rising demands.

The new transportation program is set to enhance the connections veterans have to their health care services and provide much-needed support to those who have served the nation. The VSC anticipates continued growth in service capacity as it adds more vehicles to the fleet and recruits additional staff.

In 2023, Craig McKee investigated the Hamilton County VSC operations and discovered tens of millions of dollars meant to help with veteran services and programs weren’t being spent on veterans.

The VSC’s financial disclosures showed that for the 2022 year, they spent $538 on bus passes, while other nearby county VSC’s spent upwards of a million dollars on vans and drivers. While they still provide bus passes to veterans, the transportation program is one of many solutions and changes created as a result of the Homefront investigation.

“Change can be a good thing,” Massey said, reflecting on the VSC's efforts to improve services for veterans in Hamilton County.

Veterans who need to make transportation arrangements can call 513-946-3300 or visit the HCVSC website.

You can also check out the Cincinnati VA Medical Center website for additional transportation options, including DAV transportation.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You can also join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.