More than 6,000 votes cast in Butler County as early voting begins; Hampshire Drive detour starts next week

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — More than 6,000 votes have been cast in Butler County during the first week of early voting, according to the Butler County Board of Elections.

WATCH: How and where to vote in Butler County

Butler County Early Voting Sees Strong Turnout Ahead of November Election

Early voting began Oct. 6 ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. The board says in-person voting numbers are running higher than historically, while fewer mail-in votes have come in so far.

“We're seeing a little bit lower number vote by mail coming in; however, the in-person is definitely seeing a higher number historically,” said Nicole Unzicker, the director at the Butler County Board of Elections.

For voters making their way to the polls, the decision to cast a ballot is about having a say in who represents them.

“This is an important election, and I want to maintain our freedoms in our great state of Ohio,” said Paula Chaney, a Butler County voter.

Another voter emphasized the importance of having a voice in choosing elected officials.

“Freedom of choice, freedom to make a decision as to who you want to govern you, and if you don't use that power, then you've got nothing,” said David Lipke.

Where and when to vote early in Butler County

Voters can cast their ballots early in person at the Butler County Board of Elections, located at 1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton.

This week, Oct. 12-16, the office is open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Voters should bring an acceptable photo ID and decide how they want to cast their ballot before heading to the polls.

Unzicker encourages voters to make a plan, whether they choose to vote early in person, on Election Day or by mail. She also recommends contacting the county Board of Elections with questions to get reliable information.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hampshire Drive detour begins Oct. 19

As officials prepare for more voters closer to Election Day, a traffic change is coming to the area around the early voting center.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, northbound Hampshire Drive will be closed between State Route 129 and Princeton Road during early voting hours.

Drivers traveling eastbound or westbound on State Route 129 should take Exit 18 onto Bypass 4, then follow the detour to Princeton Road to reach the Board of Elections.

Hampshire Drive will remain open southbound for drivers leaving the voting center and returning to State Route 129.

The traffic plan aims to keep traffic moving and improve safety as more voters visit.

Election officials say this week may be a good opportunity for voters who want to get in and out quickly before turnout increases.

For the latest early voting hours and election information, visit the Butler County Board of Elections website.

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