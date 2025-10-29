Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent calls for community support, praises district growth during address

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Shauna Murphy delivered a stark message during her annual State of the Schools address Tuesday night: "Public education in Ohio and across this country; we are in a crisis."

Murphy's speech, held at the School for Creative and Performing Arts, came after her first full school year as superintendent and highlighted both the challenges and progress facing Ohio's second-largest school district.

The district is grappling with budget shortfalls totaling about $90 million, created when federal COVID-19 funding ended. These financial pressures have forced significant operational changes throughout the system.

Despite the challenges, Murphy discussed the district's successful efforts to regain paused federal grant money.

"We do get millions of dollars in grants from and to be put on pause like that and to be put on hold June 30 when you're expecting dollars July 1 is really concerning," Murphy said.

The district has expanded its middle school offerings, now operating six standalone middle and junior high schools after adding five new ones. The expansion comes alongside growing programming and services designed to serve the district's diverse student population.

Murphy highlighted efforts to support immigrant and multilingual students, including the opening of multilingual welcome centers.

"Around January, February, some of them became a little bit intimidated to come to school. And we wanted to ensure them that their school is a safe place," Murphy said.

The superintendent's message emphasized that community involvement and consistent funding will keep the district moving forward. CPS parent Christian Davis told us she's hopeful for the future of the district.

"I love that they're becoming more innovative and that they're considering the trajectory of all of our students and not just some," Davis said.

Murphy concluded her address with a call to action for voters, urging them to support Issue 28 in the Nov. 4 election.

The renewal levy would generate $48 million annually for the next ten years, providing crucial funding stability for the district.

The State of the Schools address was streamed live on the district's Facebook page for community members unable to attend in person.