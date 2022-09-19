Juvenile in custody after threatening social media post toward Amity Elementary School

DEER PARK, Ohio — A juvenile was taken into custody Monday after Deer Park police said she made a threat on social media toward Amity Elementary School.

Police said the department immediately contacted Deer Park City Schools and began investigating after it was made aware of the threat late Sunday night. The school district's security personnel was alerted and schools opened Monday with an increased police presence.

Investigators began finding leads overnight, confirming one lead by noon Monday. Just before 1 p.m., a juvenile girl was taken into custody and transported to juvenile detention for making terroristic threats and inducing panic.

Police said the girl had no means to carry out the threat and her parents cooperated with officers.

