Wilmington City Schools closed Tuesday due to "security concern"

Police have not commented on situation
The district did not elaborate on the type of "security concern" but Superintendent Jim Brady said additional security measures are being implemented out of an abundance of caution.
Posted at 5:17 AM, Sep 20, 2022
WILMINGTON, Ohio  — Wilmington City Schools will be closed Tuesday because of a "security concern", according to a post on the district's website.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is the top priority for school officials and law enforcement," Brady said in a release to students, parents and staff. "We are working together to resolve this issue as soon as possible."

Wilmington police have not commented on the situation.

WCPO is working to learn more information about this ongoing incident.

This closure adds to a growing list of recent security concerns and threats at districts across the Tri-State.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

