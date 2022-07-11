2 inmates escape from correctional center in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for two inmates who escaped the River City Correctional Center in Camp Washington, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said in a press release.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Shawn Black and 27-year-old Thomas Cromwell escaped between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. the morning of July 9.

The inmates were discovered missing around 10:30 a.m. when staff conducted a round and discovered that Cromwell's bed was made up to look like he was in it, with bedding and clothes made in the shape of a person, investigators said. After a headcount, authorities discovered that Black was also missing.

Investigators said the men escaped through a broken window.

The Chief of Security said staff found a broken window on July 6 and temporarily fixed it with plywood. According to the press release, it is unknown how or who broke the window.

These two men now add to the list of multiple inmates that have escaped police custody in Hamilton County over the past few weeks.

"We want to be clear in stating that River City Correctional Center is not the responsibility of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. It is governed by a Corrections Board supervised by the Court," Sheriff McGuffey said in a press release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas Cromwell and/or Shawn Black is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. If you spot either of these men and feel unsafe call 911.

