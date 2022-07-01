SWAT situation in Northside ends with man in custody

CINCINNATI — Police took one man into custody Thursday night after a SWAT situation in Northside.

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said dispatchers received several calls about a man in his Kentucky Avenue apartment possibly letting off chemicals. Mitchell said they received another call from the man, who was identified as a military veteran.

When officers arrived at the scene, Mitchell said they called for SWAT after hearing him fire one round. The building was evacuated, and Mitchell said no one was hurt. SWAT, a mobile crisis unit and military liaison responded.

SWAT negotiators spoke with the man for two hours, and Mitchell said a 40mm foam round was fired, which hit the man in his stomach. Mitchell said the man was not hurt and was brought into custody "peacefully."

The man was taken to UC Medical Center and will have a psychiatric evaluation. CPD did not name the man and did not list any charges.

