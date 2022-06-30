Heavy police presence at Hook Fish and Chicken in West End

CINCINNATI — A WCPO crew is on the scene of a situation involving police at Hook Fish and Chicken at the intersection of Linn Street and Dayton Street in the West End neighborhood.

There's a heavy police presence and investigators have the restaurant taped off.

A WCPO crew reported that a body is lying under a white sheet behind the business, but police have not confirmed whether foul play may have been involved. A witness told WCPO they heard gunshots.

Cincinnati police have not commented on the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

