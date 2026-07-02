At least 1 dead after vehicle crashed off I-71 overpass onto road below

MASON, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed off an I-71 overpass onto Western Row Road in Mason, according to a WCPO crew at the scene.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told us the driver of the vehicle drove off the overpass early Thursday morning, just before 3 a.m.

Western Row Road was closed in both directions for hours while troopers investigated the crash; the road re-opened just before 7 a.m. I-71 was not closed during the crash investigation.

Troopers told us two people who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash were taken to a hospital with "serious, critical injuries," but our WCPO crew at the scene saw what appeared to be a deceased person under a sheet at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.