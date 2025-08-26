Man charged with disorderly conduct in downtown Cincinnati fight pleads not guilty

CINCINNATI — A man who was both charged with disorderly conduct and listed as a victim in a late-July fight in downtown Cincinnati pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday, but details about the case remain hidden from public view.

Alex Tchervinski's lawyer, Doug Brannon, appeared in court on his behalf for the plea. Tchervinski was identified as the man seen on video slapping another man during what appears to be the beginning of the fight on Fourth and Elm streets. However, it's unclear if that action led to the disorderly conduct charge.

"I am not aware of what basis they made the disorderly conduct charge. It's not been explained to me by any prosecutor," Brannon said.

Brannon said prosecutors have filed a motion to seal the record, which they opposed.

WATCH: Why we don't know details in the cases involving the downtown fight

The City Solicitor's Office, which filed the disorderly conduct charge, explained the sealed nature of the case in a statement to WCPO 9 News.

"In an effort to comply with Marsy's Law, the city has filed a motion with the court to have the court weigh in on what should be made public and what should not," a spokesperson said.

Marsy's Law is designed to protect crime victims' rights and privacy.

"I can't explain why the city brings a charge and then wants to try and conceal it at the same time," Brannon said. "I think that this is something that needs to be aired to the public."

Brannon said Tchervinski and his friends were celebrating a friend's birthday at a bar on Fourth Street that night. He said nothing happened inside the bar that spilled over outside and that Tchervinski was acting in self-defense.

"We're not aware of anything that led up to the assault that happened for my client. It appears to be a racially motivated assault," Brannon said.

State Rep. Cecil Thomas, who has been outspoken about the need to charge any and all involved, said he believes the charges against Tchervinski don't go far enough.

"When you put your hands on someone and use force, you have assaulted that individual technically, and that was an assault and we all saw it," Thomas said.

However, both Thomas and Brannon feel the city needs to be more transparent about the details in the case and make them public.

"You either defend it in court and let the judge decide or let the jury decide, but don't leave us wondering and allow this anger to continue to fester, and then we got to fill in the blanks as best as we can," Thomas said.

The case remains sealed pending the court's decision on what information should be made public.