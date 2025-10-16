Police: Woman in critical condition after traffic crash

CINCINNATI — A 42-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard, Cincinnati police said.

Police said CPD's Traffic Unit responded to the scene at 1999 Westwood Northern Blvd. just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An unknown vehicle hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene, police said.

The woman was transported to UC Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the CPD Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.