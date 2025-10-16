Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiQueensgate

Actions

CPD arrests 21-year-old for murder of employee shot outside Queensgate Taco Bell

Taco Bell Queensgate shooting 2025
Erich Cross
Taco Bell Queensgate shooting 2025
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a 21-year-old for the murder of a Taco Bell employee shot and killed outside the restaurant in Queensgate this August.

Officers responded to the Taco Bell location on Gest Street just after midnight on Aug. 29 for a reported shooting. When they arrived, EMS attempted life-saving measures but pronounced 32-year-old Ryan Johnson dead at the scene.

Johnson's family said the father of seven was an employee on his break at the time of the shooting.

"He was just at work," his aunt Ebony Denton told us after his death. "Ryan loved to be there for everybody; he would give you the shirt off his back. He always got that big old cheesy smile. That's how I remember him."

On Oct. 15, Cincinnati police said its Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Morris in Johnson's murder.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

WATCH: We spoke with Johnson's family after his death. This is what they said.

Employee, a father of 7, killed outside Cincinnati Taco Bell
Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
St. Vincent DePaul Charitable Pharmacy reaches 1 millionth prescription filled Undefeated Anderson visits Winton Woods in ECC showdown Friday night Group of Tri-State inmates finding confidence through public speaking

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Good Morning Tri-State, weekdays from 4:30-7AM!