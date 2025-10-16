CPD arrests 21-year-old for murder of employee shot outside Queensgate Taco Bell

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a 21-year-old for the murder of a Taco Bell employee shot and killed outside the restaurant in Queensgate this August.

Officers responded to the Taco Bell location on Gest Street just after midnight on Aug. 29 for a reported shooting. When they arrived, EMS attempted life-saving measures but pronounced 32-year-old Ryan Johnson dead at the scene.

Johnson's family said the father of seven was an employee on his break at the time of the shooting.

"He was just at work," his aunt Ebony Denton told us after his death. "Ryan loved to be there for everybody; he would give you the shirt off his back. He always got that big old cheesy smile. That's how I remember him."

On Oct. 15, Cincinnati police said its Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Morris in Johnson's murder.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

