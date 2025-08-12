Cincinnati police ask public's help in identifying suspect in woman's murder in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the death of Chrishonda Wynn, a mother of five who police describe as an innocent bystander shot in the back while walking in Over-the-Rhine last Wednesday.

CPD said officers responded to the 1600 block of Republic Street, near Green, at around 9:10 p.m. Aug. 6 for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Wynn shot in the back. She was taken to UC Medical Center, where she later died.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking if anyone has information on the identity of the man pictured below. The photo shows a man wearing black pants and a black zip-up sweatshirt with the hood up.

Provided by Cincinnati police

Officers at the scene the night of the shooting said someone fired at least 15 shots, one of which hit Wynn.

"It's just a sad situation that an innocent person who has nothing to do with any of this violence and crime going on in Cincinnati gets shot in the back and passes away," CPD Sgt. Phil Buccino told us at the scene. "This person was innocent. She was walking on Vine, turned down Green, and she got hit in the back."

We spoke with Wynn's mother, who told us she was walking back to her home in Over-the-Rhine when the shots rang out.

"She did not, nobody deserves it, but especially her," Rhonda Wynn said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040, or the Criminal Investigation Section at 513-352-3542.

Hear more from Wynn's mother and her plea to Cincinnati city leaders in the video below:

Family mourns mother of 5 killed by stray bullet in OTR shooting, calls for city action