'Get it together' | Family mourns mother of 5 killed by stray bullet in OTR shooting, calls for city action

CINCINNATI — More than 100 people gathered at Ezzard Charles Park on Saturday to mourn the death of 34-year-old Chrishonda Wynn.

Among the crowd were family and friends, including Wynn's five children and both of her parents.

"I would have never thought I got that call," said Wynn's mother, Rhonda Wynn.

Cincinnati police said on Wednesday night someone fired at least 15 shots on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine.

Chrishonda Wynn, who police said was just an innocent bystander, was shot in the back. No suspects were caught.

"This breaks me down, it hurts our city," Wynn said. "An innocent person?"

Hear more from Wynn's mother and her plea to Cincinnati city leaders in the video below:

Family mourns mother of 5 killed by stray bullet in OTR shooting, calls for city action

Wynn said her daughter was a loving mother who happened to be at the wrong place at the worst time. She said her daughter was simply walking back to her OTR home when it happened.

"She did not, nobody deserves it, but especially her," Wynn said.

Wynn said the violence happening in Cincinnati, particularly in the OTR area, is getting out of hand.

"For the people that live down there, why do they have to live like that?" Wynn said. "Nobody has to live like that. That's not the first shooting down there."

She said she feels city leaders need to do more to prevent situations like what happened to her daughter.

"Get it together," Wynn said. "These babies deserve more."

She said the support and love she's received is what's getting her through this tragedy.

Chrishonda Wynn's father, Chris Spivery, said his daughter was loved by everybody.

"We want the individual who did this cowardly act to be held responsible," Spivery said.

Spivery said the violence has to stop.

"We're killing each other at an alarming rate, and it's senseless, so senseless," Spivery said.

As the family tries to grapple with their tragic loss, they're left with memories and the hope that justice will be served.

"I'm going to miss the hell out of my daughter," Spivery said.