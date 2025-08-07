CPD: 31-year-old woman shot, killed in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A woman is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Over-the-Rhine, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said the shooting occurred on Republic Street near Green around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman shot in the back.

At least 15 shots rang out, and the woman, described as an "innocent bystander," was shot while walking, CPD said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not give any suspect information in the shooting.