Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

CPD: 31-year-old woman shot, killed in Over-the-Rhine

Over-the-Rhine Shooting 8/6/25
Drew Tanner/WCPO
Over-the-Rhine Shooting 8/6/25
Posted

CINCINNATI — A woman is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Over-the-Rhine, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said the shooting occurred on Republic Street near Green around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman shot in the back.

At least 15 shots rang out, and the woman, described as an "innocent bystander," was shot while walking, CPD said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not give any suspect information in the shooting.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.