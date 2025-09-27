One man dead after shooting near Xavier University

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Evanston near Xavier University's campus, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Friday, police were dispatched to Montgomery Road and Brewster Avenue for reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a man arrived at University Hospital Medical Center by private transportation.

The man died of his injuries at the hospital. He has been identified as Jawan Tyree Bates, 25.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.