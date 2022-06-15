OTR's Ghost Baby named one of 2022's 'Best Bars in America'

CINCINNATI — Have you ever been to Over-the-Rhine's Ghost Baby? Well, if so, you've been to one of the best 25 bars in America, per a 2022 report from Esquire.

Located at 1314 Republic St., Ghost Baby resides five stories below Vine Street in OTR and, according to Esquire, where "the wail of a saxophone reverberates."

The list from Esquire boasts 25 bars around the U.S. that exude everything needed for a "big night out."

"Drinking culture over the past two-plus years has morphed from negronis hastily made on your kitchen counter to cocktails on the go to cautiously rediscovering what it's like to sit at a bar to where we are now — going out with a sense of epicness," Esquire writes.

Ghost Baby, which opened in November 2019, is full of epicness swank as it blends the lines between speakeasy, nightclub, jazz bar and more. The 170-year-old space used to serve as a logging tunnel for Champion Brewing in the 1850s, and now hosts two different rooms within the bar that each have their own character and atmosphere — the Rattle Room and the Den.

Ghost Baby OTR's Ghost Baby houses two rooms, including the Rattle Room.

Per Esquire, the Den is the "one with the disco ball and stage, where cats blow in trios and quartets and couple sip imaginative cocktails."

The upscale bar is open at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and opens at 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Reservations are never required for the Rattle Room, but they are recommended to secure a spot in the Den.

"The team behind Ghost Baby is humbled to be included in this incredible list of America's Best Bars," said Josh Heuser, owner of Ghost Baby. "We are so thankful for our dedicated staff and our guests who truly bring Ghost Baby to life to create an incredible experience."

Ghost Baby's nod in Esquire goes to show that Cincinnati isn't playing around with its bar scene. Especially since Comfort Station, located at 793 E McMillan St. in Walnut Hills, made Esquire's 2021 list of Best Bars in America and Wodka Bar, located at 1200 Main St. in OTR, was featured in Esquire's 2020 Best Bars in America list.

RELATED

New restaurant to open by Crown Restaurant Group in Mercer OTR space

Indoor golf and bar concept Five Iron Golf coming to downtown Cincinnati

Cincinnati named one of America's 'Next Great Food Cities'