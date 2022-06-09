New restaurant to open by Crown Restaurant Group in Mercer OTR space

CINCINNATI — The Mercer Commons building in Over-the-Rhine is getting a new addition from the likes of Crown Restaurant Group (CRG).

The coveted space, which is below the Mercer Commons apartments and used to be home to the Mercer OTR restaurant, will be getting a breath of new life from the the restaurant group.

CRG — which is owned and operated by husband and wife duo Anthony and Haley Sitek — currently owns Losanti in OTR and Crown Republic Gastropub, La Cantina and Rosie's Cocktails and Pies in the Central Business District. The new restaurant will be their second OTR location, just three blocks from their upscale steakhouse, Losanti.

The new restaurant, located at 1324 Vine Street, is yet to be named, but will fill one of the "most prized pieces of restaurant real estate," per CRG.

"We're very excited to bring our friendly hospitality to the Mercer space," said Chef and Owner Anthony Sitek. "With Over-the-Rhine's contagious energy driven by 3CDC and other independent food and retail efforts, we're looking forward to adding a new concept for visitors and locals to savor."

The new restaurant will also stay in line with CRG's approaches to quality and hospitality in their other restaurant's.

The concept, menu and culinary leadership are also yet to be announced by CRG.

The Mercer OTR officially closed its doors in February 2022.

