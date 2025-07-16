New wood-fired pizza spot, Trecento, opens in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Pizza lovers can rejoice, because they have a new restaurant option in downtown Cincinnati.

Trecento, an Italian trattoria, held its grand opening Wednesday. The restaurant is located at the historic 300 Main Street, attached to The Social Club, a private social club, and looks out at Great American Ball Park.

The restaurant has a variety of seating options for guests, including intimate tables for date night, bar seating for a quick dinner or a large circular table in the center of the room perfect for dinner with friends.

Molly Schramm/WCPO

While the large table may be at the center of the room, the focal point of the restaurant is its wood-fired pizza oven, the first in downtown Cincinnati.

Molly Schramm/WCPO

Situated in the corner of the restaurant behind the bar, guests get a front-row seat to the pizza-making action.

Guests are able to enjoy 13-inch made-to-order pizzas. All pies are made with aged, hand-stretched dough with either classic or buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil. Outside of that, pies can be topped with pepperoni, roasted mixed peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, spinach and olives.

Molly Schramm/WCPO

Outside of Trecento's pizza options, the restaurant's menu offers several pasta options, including the "Gemilli & Spice" with twisted gemilli pasta, Italian sausage, spicy peppers, garlic ricotta and fresh basil. Other options include mascarpone ravioli, bolognese and cacio e pepe.

Another highlight of the menu is Trecento's "girl lunch" option, which includes fries, a Caesar salad and a chilled martini (or another drink).

Trecento also has several side and dessert options, such as tiramisu and zabaglione, which is a custard-like dessert served with berries.

Molly Schramm/WCPO

According to Trecento's website, the menu was derived from the owners' family roots in Bologna, Italy, which is known for its food and restaurant options.

"Trecento was born from a love of food, family and the timeless joy of gathering around the table," the restaurant's website reads.

Trecento is set to be open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.