Indoor golf and bar concept Five Iron Golf coming to downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Not a fan of warm beers from your golf bag or waiting on the beverage cart in the heat while you're teeing up at Hole #15? You can skip all that at a new indoor golf bar making its way to the Queen City.

Five Iron Golf is serving up swings as it makes its way to the central business district in late 2022 with approximately 13,000 square feet of indoor golf and entertainment.

Founded in 2017, Five Iron is described as an "urban indoor golf experience" and the company prides itself on turning golf on its head and celebrating the unconventional.

"Bringing Five Iron Golf to Cincinnati is a natural fit in a community so enriched by sports and culture," said Nora Dunnan, co-founder and chief development officer of Five Iron Golf. "This prime location will provide convenient access for enthusiasts of all levels to enjoy one-of-a-kind golf experiences as well as multiple alternative entertainment options."

The spot in the central business district will bring 13 custom golf simulators that feature high-speed camera to capture every angle of a golf swing, custom club fitting at The Fitting Lab, multiple TVs, games, lessons, leagues, a restaurant with a full bar and more.

3CDC Five Iron Golf is set to open its Cincinnati location in late 2022.

3CDC Five Iron Golf will also feature a full-service restaurant and bar within its new Cincinnati location.

The new location marks the sixth spot Five Iron has in the Midwest. Currently, the company has three spots in Chicago and two more in development in Michigan.

Five Iron will be located in The Foundry at 80 W. Fifth St., which is 3CDC's $51 million mixed-use development of the Fountain Place, which use to house Macy's by Fountain Square.

"We've been actively seeking out new and creative entertainment options to fill our downtown commercial spaces," said Lindzie Gunnels, senior commercial leasing officer for 3CDC. "We think Five Iron Golf is the perfect concept for The Foundry."

Other businesses on the street level of The Foundry include Royce — a French restaurant — and Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse.