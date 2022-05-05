Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Indoor golf and bar concept Five Iron Golf coming to downtown Cincinnati

It's time to perfect your swing
Five Iron Golf 1
Posted at 11:33 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 11:33:38-04

CINCINNATI — Not a fan of warm beers from your golf bag or waiting on the beverage cart in the heat while you're teeing up at Hole #15? You can skip all that at a new indoor golf bar making its way to the Queen City.

Five Iron Golf is serving up swings as it makes its way to the central business district in late 2022 with approximately 13,000 square feet of indoor golf and entertainment.

Founded in 2017, Five Iron is described as an "urban indoor golf experience" and the company prides itself on turning golf on its head and celebrating the unconventional.

"Bringing Five Iron Golf to Cincinnati is a natural fit in a community so enriched by sports and culture," said Nora Dunnan, co-founder and chief development officer of Five Iron Golf. "This prime location will provide convenient access for enthusiasts of all levels to enjoy one-of-a-kind golf experiences as well as multiple alternative entertainment options."

The spot in the central business district will bring 13 custom golf simulators that feature high-speed camera to capture every angle of a golf swing, custom club fitting at The Fitting Lab, multiple TVs, games, lessons, leagues, a restaurant with a full bar and more.

Five Iron Golf 2.jpg
Five Iron Golf is set to open its Cincinnati location in late 2022.
Five Iron Golf 3.jpg
Five Iron Golf will also feature a full-service restaurant and bar within its new Cincinnati location.

The new location marks the sixth spot Five Iron has in the Midwest. Currently, the company has three spots in Chicago and two more in development in Michigan.

Five Iron will be located in The Foundry at 80 W. Fifth St., which is 3CDC's $51 million mixed-use development of the Fountain Place, which use to house Macy's by Fountain Square.

"We've been actively seeking out new and creative entertainment options to fill our downtown commercial spaces," said Lindzie Gunnels, senior commercial leasing officer for 3CDC. "We think Five Iron Golf is the perfect concept for The Foundry."

Other businesses on the street level of The Foundry include Royce — a French restaurant — and Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
CVS Pharmacy damaged after car smashes through wall in Green Township Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills Middletown Gold Star hosts Ukraine fundraiser

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.