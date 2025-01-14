Clifton restaurant announces closure after 30 years of business

CINCINNATI — A Clifton staple is closing after 30 years of business.

Southwestern restaurant Cactus Pear, located on Jefferson Avenue, announced on social media Monday that Jan. 20 will be its last day.

"We appreciate the decades of loyal regulars and valued customers that have made Cactus Pear a staple of the Clifton and Cincinnati communities," the restaurant posted. "Please stop in and see us during our final week or join us for a final Margarita Monday on 1/20."

The restaurant is one of many in the Tri-State to announce a closure.

Just last week, Opal Rooftop in Covington and multiple restaurants at Newport on the Levee said they would close. Amador Cuban, which just opened at the Levee in 2023, said its owner, Pesola Hospitality Group, was closing its location along with the Bridgeview Food Hall.