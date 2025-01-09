Covington's Opal Rooftop restaurant announces closure

COVINGTON, Ky. — Another Northern Kentucky restaurant is closing its doors.

The owners of Opal Rooftop in Covington announced the restaurant will serve its final dinner on Jan. 18 after deciding the issues they've faced while building and maintaining their space "have become insurmountable."

"We have explored every possible solution to overcome these issues, but the cost to continue this fight has grown too high given the current climate of the industry and our commitment to addressing these challenges in the most ethical way possible," Morgan and Bill Whitlow said in an announcement on social media.

Opal was known for its views of downtown Covington and nearby Cincinnati, sitting on the top floor of the Republic Bank building. In their statement, the Whitlocks said despite a dedicated team, the obstacles they've faced with a rooftop dining experience hindered their business.

"To our guests: thank you for being part of this journey. Your support, enthusiasm, and shared experiences have meant the world to us. ... We invite you to experience Opal and join us in our final days as we end our journey with the same passion, pride, and excellence we began with," the Whitlows said.

The restaurant was the third opened by the Whitlows, who previously closed their former ventures Rick's Proper and Hangry Omar's Slider Shack in December. Their statement said their hearts go out to "the many restaurants navigating similarly difficult times."

Just today, Newport on the Levee announced that Pesola Hospitality Group will "step away" as the food hall operator. The Bridgeview Food Hall is home to multiple restaurants including Los Tacos Hermanos, Four Mile Pig and Zaria Italian Street Eats. Amador Cuban, owned by Pesola, will also close its doors.