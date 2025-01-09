Citing Big Mac Bridge closure, Amador Cuban, food hall at Newport on the Levee closing permanently

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport on the Levee is losing multiple restaurants, in part because of the closure of the Big Mac Bridge, according to a social media post.

Amador Cuban, which just opened at the Levee in 2023, posted on social media that its owner, Pesola Hospitality Group, is closing the location along with the Bridgeview Food Hall.

The Bridgeview Food Hall also opened in 2023. It was home to multiple restaurants including Los Tacos Hermanos, Four Mile Pig and Zaria Italian Street Eats. The food hall was intended to house four restaurants and a full-service bar.

As of Thursday, the Bridgeview Food Hall only listed two restaurants on its website: Los Tacos Hermanos and Club Coop.

The social media post did not elaborate on what specifically would happen to the restaurants that still operate inside the food hall.

"Simply put, we cannot sustain business operations for these concepts due to challenges beyond our control, including the bridge closure, which had a devastating financial impact on our Newport on the Levee locations," reads the social media post.

In addition, Pesola Hospitality Group said it will also close Duke's Hot Chicken in Pleasant Ridge.

The final day for Amador Cuban and the Bridgeview Food Hall will be Sunday, January 19.

The post goes on to say that Pesola Hospitality Group "would like to reiterate our unwavering commitment and passion for the Milkman brand."

Milkman, a burger and milkshake joint on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine, will remain open, according to the social media post.