CINCINNATI — A new bar and restaurant is coming to downtown Cincinnati, and this one is founded by the children of Gold Star founder Frank Daoud.

Frankie's Sips & Savories is a way for the four Daoud siblings — Muna, Samir, Samar and Sami — to honor their late father and "celebrate his love for life, music, travel, family, good drinks and good food," a press release said.

Many called Frank Daoud "the greatest host on Earth," and with Frankie's the goal is to have a place where everyone can come together.

Frankie's is located on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati near Piatt Park. The bar and restaurant is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening party Thursday at 5 p.m. The Daoud family will speak, community members will attend and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will cut the ribbon at 5:30 p.m.

Other than speakers, the grand opening party will include a DJ, dancers and raffles with prizes such as drink coupons, gift certificates, tickets to Hamilton and the chance to have a drink named after you.

The bar and restaurant's menu and decor are inspired by Frank's favorite places along the Mediterranean coast, as well as a nod to his home country of Jordan.

With lush greenery, shades of blue reminiscent of the Mediterranean sea and Frank's favorite quotes — including "where's your drink?" and "life is too damn short" — are littered across the bar, the entirety of the bar is an ode to Frank.

In terms of menu, customers can choose between savory bites, shareables and mezze boards and desserts. Frankie's drink menu is robust with cocktails, wine, beer, seltzers and more.

Frankie's is opened 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday and Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The bar and restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

