CINCINNATI — Award-winning mixologist Molly Wellmann is selling Japp's Since 1879, a popular cocktail bar in Over-The-Rhine.

Wellmann announced Thursday she was ready for a new chapter in life, transferring ownership of Japp's to Four Entertainment Group, a local hospitality group that owns and operates bars and restaurants like Beeline, Keystone Bar & Grill and The Roosevelt Room.

"For the last twelve years, I have been proud to own many amazing bars in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky," Wellmann said in a statement. "I’m ready to pursue opportunities I truly love — sharing the history of cocktails, executing private classes and events, writing books, and whatever else comes my way in our community!"

Originally a wig and toupee store founded by German immigrant John G. Japp in 1879, the space became a bar specializing in cocktails popular from the 1700s to 1950s when Wellmann leased it in 2010. Bob Deck, 4EG managing partner, said in a release the group plans to continue what Wellmann started.

"We’re ecstatic (Wellmann) has entrusted us to keep the Japp’s brand alive through high-quality cocktails and historical storytelling," Deck said. "In addition to keeping the beloved Japp’s name, we plan to retain the existing staff members and honor previously scheduled events, bands and DJs, to ensure a seamless transition."

The ownership transfer will be effective Monday, July 11.

