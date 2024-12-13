5 Frisch's Big Boy locations are set to have eviction hearings on Friday

CINCINNATI — Five independent Frisch's Big Boy locations are set to have eviction hearings on Friday.

The locations having hearings include Gest Street, West Galbraith, East Sharon Road, Glenway Avenue and Wooster Pike.

Another round of Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants facing eviction notices was announced in early December — including one of the first locations, the Mainliner in Fairfax.

Find out what Frisch's Big Boy restaurants remain open here.

Amid the eviction hearings, several vendors have also filed lawsuits against Frisch's.

Schreiber Foods based in New Jersey claims the restaurant owes them $18,547.20 in unpaid invoices. Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea based in Florida also claims Frisch’s owes them in total $30,166.63 with interest.

Frisch’s financial troubles came into the spotlight in October when property owners claimed the chain was $4.5 million behind in rent. According to Hamilton County court documents, the real estate company NNN Reit first filed an eviction action against Frisch's in September over the company's failure to pay rent after initial default notices in February.

NNN said in an Oct. 10 request to reschedule the eviction hearing that it had served 27 three-day notices to leave and filed 14 eviction actions in multiple Southwest Ohio counties — with more on the way.

These financial issues led them to close down several locations in the Tri-State with more expected to be on the chopping block. The latest incoming closure is the Mainliner restaurant. According to Frisch’s website, the Mainliner restaurant was Cincinnati’s first year-round drive-in named after the first tri-motor passenger airplane. To this day, a replica of that plane remains on the restaurant’s sign.