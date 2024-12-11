MAP: These are the Frisch's Big Boy locations that are still open

CINCINNATI — More than 20 Frisch's Big Boy locations have permanently closed since October when the local franchise's owners, Florida-based company NNN REIT LP, began filing eviction notices against them.

As eviction hearings continue — as of this publishing, hearings against three locations are still pending — we're tracking which Frisch's locations are still open, and which have closed.

The map below shows each Frisch's location in the Tri-State and beyond.

Each dot on the map will show you whether an eviction has been filed or granted for each location. It also shows who owns the real estate at each location.

That’s important because the WCPO I-Team's research shows Frisch’s Restaurants Inc. has at least eight different landlords in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana — but only one of them is actively pursuing evictions right now: NNN REIT LP, or National Retail Properties.

Now, amid the eviction hearings, several vendors have also filed lawsuits against Frisch's.

FC Cincinnati alleges the company owes $150,000 in unpaid sponsorship fees.

Schreiber Foods based in New Jersey claims the restaurant owes them $18,547.20 in unpaid invoices. Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea based in Florida also claims Frisch’s owes them in total $30,166.63 with interest.

You can read more about the Frisch's Big Boy closures below:

