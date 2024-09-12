Some Kia, Hyundai owners struggle to get insurance coverage

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Owners of certain Kias and Hyundais have been worrying about their cars getting stolen for several years now.

Now they also have to worry about getting insurance, as several insurers are no longer issuing coverage for several models.

Judy Roberts of Fairfield, Ohio is one such driver. She said her 2017 Kia Optima was perfect.

"I love the car," she said.

But it's not perfect for insurance companies.

Her rates kept getting higher and higher.

In trying to find a new insurer, after a rate hike, she discovered most companies didn't want her business at all.

Some insurance companies balk at providing coverage

"I called Progressive a couple of months ago, they said no," she said. "I then called Allstate, they told me the same thing. Then I went to State Farm, and they told me the same thing."

She said several insurance salespeople she spoke with told her the reason was the viral "TikTok challenge," which has resulted in the theft of thousands of Hyundai and Kia models from 2011 to 2019.

Roberts still has basic insurance coverage on her car right now, but it is expensive, and she said her current insurer is making it difficult to pay her monthly bill with her debit card.

She is wondering if they are trying to get her to leave.

"This last payment I had to overnight to them," she said. "And it cost me $30."

We've reached out to her insurer, to ask why it is so difficult for her to autopay her monthly bill.

Meanwhile, other drivers are learning the same thing that she did about how tough it can be to get coverage.

State Farm, Progressive and Allstate recently confirmed to NPR that they are not insuring certain older Kias and Hyundais susceptible to the theft wave. Newer models, with ignition immobilizers, are not impacted.

Current cars already on a policy are grandfathered in.

But rates have been rising on them due to the theft risk, and Roberts wonders how long she can stay with her insurer.

"Someone has to be able to help me," she said. "I can't be the only person in this spot."

If you are in this situation, keep shopping.

Several major insurance companies will still insure older Kias and Hyundais. That way you don't waste your money.

